SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $167.19 million and $5.61 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”



