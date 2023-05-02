Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

