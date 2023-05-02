Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 16,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 39,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 408,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

