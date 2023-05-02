Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 16,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 39,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.