Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Acquired by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,829,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913,425 shares during the period. Skillsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Skillsoft worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Skillsoft Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

