Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $453,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

