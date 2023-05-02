Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.79. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.17.

SON traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

