SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Holdings Lowered by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of SoundThinking worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 77.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.62 million, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. Analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,145.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

