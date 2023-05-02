Sourceless Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $462.15 million and $213.85 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,477.46 or 1.00069979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02200326 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $444.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

