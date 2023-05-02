Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Down 5%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 23,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,177% from the average session volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Southern Banc Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.29.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.03%.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

