Southern’s (SO) Maintains Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SO opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

