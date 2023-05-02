Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.33

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 13209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $938.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.