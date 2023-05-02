SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.69

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 92173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $847.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

