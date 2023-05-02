Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

