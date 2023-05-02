Spin Master (TOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Spin Master Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:TOY opened at C$38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.67. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$50.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

