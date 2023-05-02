Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $42.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 40.24% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.