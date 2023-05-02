Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Spok has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Price Performance

SPOK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 107,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $247 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Spok

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 114.68%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 7,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $76,269.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,798.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,856 shares of company stock worth $327,432. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Spok by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 327,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Spok by 451.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth $996,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.