Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.13.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $145.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.