SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $51.03.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,720,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,617,000 after buying an additional 1,345,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after buying an additional 451,928 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

