Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.07 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Sprott Price Performance

SII traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,494. Sprott has a one year low of C$41.60 and a one year high of C$59.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.98.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.55%.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

