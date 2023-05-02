Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.07 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Sprott Stock Performance

SII stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,494. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$41.60 and a 52 week high of C$59.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.55%.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

