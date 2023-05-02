Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-78.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.89 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. 1,499,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,415. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

