Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 3,224,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,766,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

