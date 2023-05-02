Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $13,766,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

