S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.08

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 64821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

