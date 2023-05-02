Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.48. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 37,602 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Stagwell Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

