Stargate Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97.96 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $97.96 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

