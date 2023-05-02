Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Trimmed by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 728,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.