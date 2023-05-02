Status (SNT) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $101.00 million and $1.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,678.32 or 0.99954960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,849,467,629 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,849,467,628.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02592649 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,514,954.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

