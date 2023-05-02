Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.74 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $89.38 million and $4.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,269.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00313028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00545053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00419012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,030,431 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

