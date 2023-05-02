STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.21.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

