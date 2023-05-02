Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %
SBT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 0.73. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
