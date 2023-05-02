Stifel Nicolaus Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 9,238,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,380,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after buying an additional 204,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after buying an additional 316,246 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

