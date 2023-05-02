STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.97 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

