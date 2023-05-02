Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 32,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 9,645 call options.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.