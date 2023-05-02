StockNews.com Downgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.6 %

VIV stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.2417 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

