StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

