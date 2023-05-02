StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

