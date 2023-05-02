StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $0.45 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.