StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

SPLP opened at $42.25 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $915.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142. 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

