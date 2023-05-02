StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
