StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.