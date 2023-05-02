StockNews.com Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

WRB stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

