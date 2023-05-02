StockNews.com Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) to “Sell”

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTO. Raymond James lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 225,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 million, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 285,743 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

