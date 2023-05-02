StockNews.com Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered FTAI Aviation from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.86.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
NYSE FTAI opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $29.75.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
