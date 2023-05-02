StockNews.com Upgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to “Buy”

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.55. 363,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stericycle by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 64.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

