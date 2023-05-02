Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $519.39 million, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

