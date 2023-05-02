StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

