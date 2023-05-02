Streakk (STKK) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $123.45 or 0.00440927 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $482,753.26 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 123.28043893 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $546,106.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars.

