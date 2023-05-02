Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.68.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.35.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

