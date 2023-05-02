Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.05-$10.25 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,115. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

