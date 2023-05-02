Summit Financial LLC Has $112,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

